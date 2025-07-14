IND vs ENG: Will Rishabh Pant bat in 2nd innings for India in 193-run chase at Lord's? Rishabh Pant got injured on the opening day of the Test match and hasn't kept wickets since then. He was hit on the finger while trying to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. However, Pant came out to bat in pain and scored vital 72 runs in the first innings. Will he bat in 2nd innings?

London:

The Lord's Test between India and England is tantalisingly poised, with the visitors needing 135 more runs to win with six wickets in hand. India ended the fourth day on 58/4 with KL Rahul in the middle and all eyes are on Rishabh Pant as the fans are willing to know if he will come out to bat in the second innings.

For the unversed, Pant injured his finger during the first innings while trying to stop a wayward delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. He walked off after the incident, and Dhruv Jurel replaced him to keep the wickets. With this being an external injury, Pant wasn't stopped from batting at five either, and scored a vital 72 runs. However, he was in extreme pain while playing a few shots as his finger remained sore.

Pant didn't come out to keep wickets on Day 4

Pant didn't come out to keep wickets in the second innings too which has left the fans worried about his availability to bat in the second innings. As of now, it seems, the 27-year-old is set to come out to bat with KL Rahul at the start of the final day of the Lord's Test. He has had a chance to rest his finger for more than a day and might end up playing a crucial role for India in the 193-run chase.

Pant is in great form in Test series

Rishabh Pant is in exceptional form in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 416 runs in five innings at an average of 83.2, and India will need him, not only at Lord's but also in the last two Test matches. The team management will be hoping that the finger injury isn't serious and that the injury doesn't get worse after he bats at Lord's on the final day.

