IND vs ENG: Why was India's run-chase interrupted in second ODI against England in Cuttack?

India and England are facing each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. England had opted to bat first and had put a competitive score of 304 in the first innings on the back of strong contributions from Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Liam Livingstone.

India began the chase well with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill providing them a decent start, however, the run-chase was interrupted soon in the seventh over and the players walked off the ground after a considerable delay.

The match was interrupted due to a floodlight issue. One of the lights at the Stadium turned off in the seventh over which disturbed the overall light intensity, forcing play to stop to avoid any mishappennings. The play was stopped after the first ball of the seventh over with the hosts on 48/0. The players waited on the ground for a brief period before walking off due to the issue.

