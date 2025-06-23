IND vs ENG: What is the highest successful chase at Headingley in Tests as India look to defend 370? KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries in the second innings of the first Test at Headingley as India set up a strong target of 371 against England. Despite the strong efforts by the two batters, India suffered another collapse, losing six wickets for 31 runs.

New Delhi:

India racked up 364 in their second innings to post a challenging total against England in the first Test of the five-match series. The series opener sits absolutely on the knife's edge with hardly any clear winners to predict after India's second innings.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries in the second innings to power the visitors' charge. Both the players played masterful knock to first see off a tough period in the first session and then to cash in on the second session. While Pant slammed his eighth Test ton and made 118, Rahul hit his ninth in the format after making 137.

However, India yet again suffered a collapse, like last innings, and lost their final six wickets for only 31 runs. Brydon Carse triggered the collapse by removing Rahul, before the other bowlers chipped in well as the visitors went down from 333/4 to 364 all-out, handing the hosts a target of 371.

What is the highest chase at Headingley?

The highest successful chase at Headingley is 404, which Australia had chased down against England during the Ashes 1948, with the then-Aussie captain and legend Don Bradman making an unbeaten 173 in the seven-wicket win.

The second-highest successful chase was completed by England in that famous Ben Stokes innings that had kept the 2019 Ashes alive. Stokes' masterful knock of 135 and an unbeaten 10th wicket partnership of 76 runs with Jack Leach helped the Three Lions hunt down 359.

Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley:

1 - 404 by Australia against England in 1948

2 - 359 by England against Australia in 2019

3 - 322 by West Indies against England in 2017

4 - 315 by England against Australia in 2001

5 - 296 by England against New Zealand in 2022

So, England need to register their highest successful chase in Headingley and the second-highest overall to beat India in the series opener and take a 1-0 lead.