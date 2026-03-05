IND vs ENG: What happened when India last faced England in the T20 World Cup semifinal in 2024?

Mumbai:

India and England are set to lock horns in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the third consecutive edition when the two teams are facing each other in the semis and on the last two occasions, India and England have won once each. But what exactly happened in the previous edition when the Rohit Sharma-led side came up against Jos Buttler and his men in Guyana?

It is a well-known fact that India won the T20 World Cup in 2024, which means the men in blue emerged victorious in the semifinal against England. It was a rather comfortable win by 68 runs as England capitulated to spin at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After losing the toss, India lost Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant inside the powerplay overs, but captain Rohit led from the front to notch up a vital half-century.

He scored 57 runs off 39 deliveries before getting out to Adil Rashid. Batting at four, Suryakumar Yadav also played his role with a 47-run knock and Hardik Pandya's cameo of 23 runs pushed the Indian team to 171 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Even though Chris Jordan was the best bowler for England by picking up three wickets, he conceded 37 runs in his three overs,.

England collapse against spin

England's opening duo of Phil Salt and Buttler started well to add 26 runs in three overs but as soon as the spin bowling was introduced, they came under pressure. The latter was dismissed off the first ball of spin trying to reverse sweep Axar Patel and the same bowler sent back Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow during his spell to leave England reeling at 46/4 in the eighth over of the innings.

Axar and Kuldeep spun a web against England batter to share six wickets equally as they were skittled for just 103 runs in the 17th over of the innings. Apart from the spin duo, Jasprit Bumrah also picked up a couple of wickets for just 12 runs as India stormed into the final where they defeated South Africa in the thriller and lifted the trophy.

