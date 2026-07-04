IND vs ENG weather report: How will weather in Manchester fare for the second T20I of the series?

MANCHESTER:

India and England will continue their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the second T20I. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4th. Both sides will be hoping for a good showing in the upcoming game, as the first T20I of the series was washed out and produced no result.

With the game right around the corner, there will be major discussion around whether or not 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will feature for the Men in Blue in the clash. Coming on the back of an exceptional IPL season, there have been high hopes for Vaibhav after he was selected for the senior team for the Ireland tour and for the T20I series against England, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming game, considering he is given the chance.

India did bat in the first game, but England did not get to due to the weather playing spoilsport, and the Three Lions would hope for a full game in Manchester. Furthermore, with the clash approaching, many would also be wondering how the weather would fare in the clash after the first game of the series was washed out. On the same lines, let us have a look at the weather report for the game in Manchester.

Manchester weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be rainy in the game. There is a 65 per cent chance of rain in the game and a total of 93 per cent cloud cover. The chances of rain are quite high, and another disruption could be on the cards for the game. The weather could also impact the toss, and both sides will be on the lookout for that.

Predicted playing XI:

England (Predicted XI): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

India (Predicted XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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