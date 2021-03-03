IND vs ENG | Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of 4th Test

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli

After registering a comprehensive victory in the pink-ball Test and taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series, Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on England in the highly-anticipated fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

India lost the series opener by 227 runs but then bounced back with a 227-win in the 2nd Test, followed by a 10-wicket victory in the Day-Night affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A win or draw in the final Test of the series will see India qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face New Zealand. However, if England manage to bounce back, Australia, who presently stand fourth in the World Test Championship table, will reach the final.

Amid the hot debate over the Motera surface, it will be interesting to see how both the batting units perform against the red ball. Ahead of the fourth Test, skipper Kohli shared a batting clip where can be seen batting in the nets. All eyes will be on the skipper's 71st international ton when he takes guard at Motera.

The BCCI also shared a video where the Indian side was seen practicing for the fourth Test. Batting & bowling drills. Catching practice #TeamIndia gear up for the fourth & final @Paytm #INDvENG Test in Ahmedabad," wrote the Indian board.

Kohli on Wednesday also hit out at the criticism of spin-friendly wickets, saying that there is "too much noise about spinning tracks".

"I believe there is too much noise about spinning tracks," Kohli said in the press conference ahead of the fourth Test. The reason behind our success as a team is that we haven't cribbed about any surface we have played on. We have always tried to improve," he continued.

"I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced a conversation," he argued.