IND vs ENG | Watch: Virat Kohli gets stumped for first time in T20Is, falls prey to Adil Rashid's googly

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli departed cheaply as England tweaker Adil Rashid got better of the Indian skipper in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who had hit consecutive half-centuries in his last two outings, had to walk back on 1 after Rashid dismissed him with a peach of a delivery.

In the ninth over bowled by Rashid, Kohli tried to play a premeditated across-the-line shot but the googly spun down the leg stump. Jos Buttler, behind the wickets, took the ball cleanly and whipped off the bails to show the exit door to the Indian skipper.

This was also the first instance of Kohli getting stumped in the shortest format of the game. Kohli, in total, has been stumped on five instances -- four in ODIs and 1 in T20Is. He has also been stumped off Rashid in the 50-over format. Rashid has now dismissed Kohli on eight occasions and is only behind New Zealand's Tim Southee (10) in the list.

Earlier, India lost Rohit Sharma early as he walked back after scoring run-a-ball 12. His opening partner KL Rahul also struggled to stick in the middle as he departed on 14. Kohli's dismissal left India reeling at 70/3, however, Suryakumar Yadav provided resistance to keep the scoreboard moving.

The right-hander looked in sublime touch as he notched up his maiden T20I half-century. After missing the previous T20I, Suryakumar was included in the side in place of Ishan Kishan, who is facing a groin injury.