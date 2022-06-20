IND vs ENG: Watch - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill practicing at nets before England Test

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill practicing

Indian cricketers hit the nets at Leicestershire County Ground ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The Test will start on 1st July.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubamn Gill are likely to open the innings for India. They both were seen practicing and sharpening their skills at the nets.

In the video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team's official handle, Rohit was seen playing the pull shots against the short balls. Gill, too, looked to work on his game during the batting session.

India will play Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match from June 24.

The duo of Rohit and KL Rahul had played a crucial role in India securing a 2-1 lead in the Test series in England last year. However, the final match was abandoned owing to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rahul, however, will miss the tour this time owing to injury. His absence opened the door for Gill to open for India.

Rohit who was rested for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, will be leading the team in Test cricket overseas for the first time.

India's tour of England also comprises three T20Is, three ODIs, and one Test match. The visitors will play two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire before the white-ball series.

Full squads

India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

India squad for Ireland T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.