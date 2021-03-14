IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli reveals how Anushka Sharma, AB de Villiers' advice helped him score unbeaten 73

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

After incurring back-to-back ducks for the first time in his illustrious international career, Indin skipper Virat Kohli scripted an impressive comeback to score an unbeaten 73 in the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win.

Following the knock, scored in 49 balls and laced with five boundaries and three sixes, Kohli revealed how wife Anushka Sharma and IPL teammate AB de Villiers' advice helped him score his 26th T20I half-century.

"I had to shift the focus back to the basics of the game and I always take pride in doing the job for the team. Just kept my eyes on the ball and my wife is here and she keeps telling me a lot of things of what I need to do. We have a great management that keeps us in the right space. And also I had a special chat with ABD before the start of the game and he just told me to watch the ball. That's exactly what I did," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

After restricting England to 164 for six, India faltered at the beginning losing opener KL Rahul for a duck before a 94-run stand between Kohli and Ishan Kishan revived the hosts and put them on brink of a win.

Kishan scored 32-ball 56 comprising five boundaries and four sixes to become the second Indian to score a half-century on T20I debut after Ajinkya Rahane's 61 against England in 2011 in Manchester.

India have now levelled the series 1-1 against England, who won the opener by eight wickets at the same venue.