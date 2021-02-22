IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli on verge of surpassing MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper at home

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

As the Pink Ball Test approaches, Team India's third and second at home, an elusive feat awaits skipper Virat Kohli when the hosts take on England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting February 24.

Having equalled his feat following India's impressive series-levelling win in Chennai last week, Kohli now stands on the verge of surpassing former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper at home. The two are presently tied at the top with 21 wins, although for Kohli, he managed it in 28 appearances as Test captain on home soil with an astounding win-loss ratio of 10.5 while Dhoni's 21 wins came in 30 such appearances.

A win in the Pink Ball Test will also help him equal Steve Waugh's tally of 22 wins at home which is the third-most by any Test captain after Graeme Smith's 30 off 53 matches and Ricky Ponting's 29 off 39 matches.

Kohli had earlier surpassed Dhoni to become India's most successful skipper away from home after India's 2-0 clean sweep against West Indies in 2019. Kohli hence has the most wins by any Indian captain in the Test format with 34 victories in 58 games with a win-loss ratio of 2.428.

Overall, he stands fifth with his tally of 34 wins after Smith (53 wins in 109 matches), Ponting (48 wins in 77 matches), Waugh (41 wins in 57 matches), and Clive Llyod (36 wins in 74 Tests).

The win, more than Kohli' feat, will help India take a step closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final where New Zealand awaits for the Lord's clash. India need to win the next two or at least ensure one win and a draw in the other to deny England or Australia any opportunity to sneak past.