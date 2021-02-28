IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli-led Team India sweat it out at nets ahead of fourth Test against England - See pics

Image Source : @BCCI Virat Kohli and Axar Patel

Members of the Indian Test squad on Sunday sweated it out at the nets, gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India presently lead the four-Test series 2-1.

BCCI's Twitter handle shared a few images from the practice session where captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are seen at the nets batting while Axar Patel was spotted bowling and Ajinkya Rahane kept himself busy with fielding drills.

India had lost the opener in Chennai at the start of this month before bouncing back at the same venue to defeat England by 317 runs. Indian spin combination of Axar and R Ashwin then orchestrated the hosts' emphatic 10-wicket win in Ahmedabad with 18 wickets between themselves, as the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed the shortest Test match ever since World War I. The games lasted for just 842 and was wrapped up in less than two days.

With the Ahmedabad win, England have now been eliminated from the race to the World Test Championship final, but the visitors will aim to disrupt India's travel to the Lord's. India will have to win the final game or en sure at least a draw to reach the final where New Zealand await.

If England manage to bounce back, Australia, who presently stand fourth in the World Test Championship table, will reach the final.