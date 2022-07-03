IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli & Jonny Bairstow's heated exchange of words sets Twitter on fire

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow

On the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India on Sunday, an exchange of words was seen between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow. At that time, the hosts were 97/5 and were trailing by 319 runs.

Kohli started sledging Bairstow to break his concentration who was on 13 runs. Bairstow was visibly angry and reverted back. Their argument was not exactly audible but the umpires and England skipper Ben Stokes had to intervene.

Earlier, on the second day of the Test, Kohli had sledged Bairstow using Tim Southee's name. He had said, "Little bit faster than Southee, eh?"

England star batter Bairstow had played an important role in the recently concluded series against New Zealand when he hammered 377 runs in four innings with two centuries and an unbeaten 71.

Squads -

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah