IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli gears up for Pink Ball Test against England, shares pictures from training session

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared the pictures from his training session ahead of the Day-Night Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Motera Stadium #TeamIndia," read the caption. In one of the images, he is seeing playing football and in the other two, he is seen batting at the nets.

The Motera game will be India's second Pink Ball Test at home. In their inaugural game, the hosts had defeated Bangladesh in just under five sessions, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata back in November 2019, which remains the shortest Test ever played in India. The Indian skipper had scored 136 runs in that game, which remains his last international century. Kohli's men also played another, in Adelaide, where they were folded for just 36, their lowest ever in Test history.

Both teams have won a game each in the four-match series and ahead of third Test here starting Wednesday, the talk has been incessantly focussed on the nature of the virgin track at the refurbished stadium.

Asked if the ball is unlikely to swing much in the third Test, Kohli said he expects the pacers to be in the game till the ball is "nice and shiny".

"I don't think that is an accurate assessment (that bowl will not swing). The pink ball does tend to swing a lot more than the red ball. We experienced that when we played for the first time in 2019 (against Bangladesh)," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference.

(with PTI inputs)