IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli equals Kane Williamson's world record with 27th T20I half-century

Bouncing back from his lean patch, Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored an impressive unbeaten 73 on Sunday before following it up with a second consecutive half-century on Tuesday in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was for the first time since the World T20 in 2016 that Kohli scored back-to-back half-centuries in a series. And with the score, he equalled New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for the most fifty-plus scores as a T20I captain, with both standing atop with 11 such scores. He surpassed Australia's Aaron Finch with his 37-ball fifty.

After scoring 28 off 29 until the end of the middle overs, Kohli changed gears to score two boundaries and a six off Jofra Archer, a six and a four off Chris Jordan and two sixes and a four of consecutive balls off Mark Wood to add 20 more runs to his tally off just six balls, all in the death overs.

India, earlier in the evening, were put to bat first and lost three wickets inside the powerplay to end where they scored only 24 runs. Kohli single-handedly guided India through the middle overs to help India finish with 156 for six with his 46-ball 77 laced with eight boundaries and four sixes.

India will be looking to take a lead in the series after bouncing back in the second T20I with a seven-wicket win.