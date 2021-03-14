IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli becomes becomes sole entrant in 3000-run club in T20Is

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Debutant Ishan Kishan and skipper Virat Kohli stood out with the bat as India secured a seven-wicket win in the second T20I on Friday and levelled the five-game series 1-1.

Chasing a 165-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kishan scored 56 off 32 while Kohli stitched an unbeaten 49-ball 73 to steer the hosts to victory.

In the process, Kohli also became the only player in T20Is to breach the 3000-run mark. Scoring his 26th half-century in the shortest format of the game, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of 25 T20I fifties.

Kohli is now first in the list with 26 T20I half-centuries, followed by Rohit on 25 and David Warner and Martin Guptill on 19 each. Kohli now has 3001 runs in 87 T20Is with 26 half-centuries.

The Indian skipper boasts an impressive batting record while chasing in T20 Internationals. In successful T20I run-chases, Kohli has amassed 1408 runs in 29 innings at a staggering average of 108.30, including 14 half-centuries.