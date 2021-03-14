IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli becomes becomes sole entrant in 3000-run club in T20Is

Sunday, March 14, 2021
     
In the second T20I against England, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of 25 T20I fifties.

March 14, 2021
Debutant Ishan Kishan and skipper Virat Kohli stood out with the bat as India secured a seven-wicket win in the second T20I on Friday and levelled the five-game series 1-1.

Chasing a 165-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kishan scored 56 off 32 while Kohli stitched an unbeaten 49-ball 73 to steer the hosts to victory.

In the process, Kohli also became the only player in T20Is to breach the 3000-run mark. Scoring his 26th half-century in the shortest format of the game, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of 25 T20I fifties.

Kohli is now first in the list with 26 T20I half-centuries, followed by Rohit on 25 and David Warner and Martin Guptill on 19 each. Kohli now has 3001 runs in 87 T20Is with 26 half-centuries.

The Indian skipper boasts an impressive batting record while chasing in T20 Internationals. In successful T20I run-chases, Kohli has amassed 1408 runs in 29 innings at a staggering average of 108.30, including 14 half-centuries.

