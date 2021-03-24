IND vs ENG | Watch: Perplexed Virat Kohli looks on as Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran fight

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/TWITTER Krunal Pandya (right) and Tom Curran are involved in a heated argument in Pune on Tuesday night.

Krunal Pandya made all the right kind of noise on his ODI debut as he scored the fastest fifty (in 26 balls) by a player on his maiden appearance in the format during India vs England 1st ODI in Pune.

The all-rounder later won a lot of hearts as he embraced his brother Hardik Pandya and sobbed remmebering his recently-deceased father. However, Krunal also had a moment of anger during the game when he exchanged heated words with English all-rounder Tom Curran.

The incident happened in the 49th over of the first innings. Krunal, who just reached his fifty few minutes ago, was seen having an argument with Curran while the later was walking back to his bowling mark.

The incident soon attracted match officials' attention as umpire Nitin Menon stepped in to stop the argument. The cameras then panned to Indian skipper Virat Kohli sitting in the duogout as he tried making sense of what was happening in the middle.

While it is unclear why the duo had a heated exchange of words, it could be assumed that the wide call on the delivery earlier triggered the argument.