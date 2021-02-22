IND vs ENG: Umesh Yadav clears fitness test, added to Team India squad for last two Tests against England

Image Source : BCCI Umesh Yadav

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on Monday cleared the fitness test and has been added to the Indian squad for the last two Tests against England in the ongoing four-Test series. India have, on the other hand, released Shardul Thakur for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Paytm India-England Test series," read the BCCI statement.

Since January 2018, Umesh has played seven Tests taking 38 wickets at 13.82 with two five-wicket hauls. His average is the best for an Indian and second-best after Kyle Jamieson's 13.27 among bowlers who have at least played five home Tests in the given period.

India are presently tied 1-1 in the series after pulling off an impressive series-levelling win in Chennai last week. The two teams will next face each other in a Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium on February 24.

India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.