IND vs ENG | This is Virat Kohli's team but Ravi Shastri is the one running it: Ajay Jadeja

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

Former India international Ajay Jadeja has heaped praise on head coach Ravi Shastri for shaping up the mindest and intent of players across all formats. While skipper Virat Kohli is credited for a massive change in the team culture, Jadeja feels Shastri has brought a change in the thinking of players.

"Ultimately, this team is Kohli's, but he is the one running this team… Ravi Shastri. The intent has been visible, not only today but for the last 3-4 years. There is no change in approach – irrespective of the result. This time remains the same. The difference is the thinking," Jadeja, who played with Shastri in 1992 said in a video on Cricbuzz.

"That thinking is instilled in this team and this generation too is such. What the players think, the options they have. Players who are in and out, there are so many options that people of the old system would have gotten mental disorder."

After being pushed against the wall once again, the Indian team showed great resistance and fought their way back to win the five-game T20I series against England. Virat Kohli-led India scripted a 3-2 victory in the T20I series in Ahmedabad before registering a comprehensive 66-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series in Pune.

Under Shastri, India have won 57 out of 91 ODIs with a winning percentage of 62.64 per cent. The 58-year-old also boasts an impressive record in the longest format. Shastri is India's most successful coach in Tests with 28 wins from 46 matches. With the Test series victory against England, India have booked their place in the WTC final clash at Lord's against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in June.

"His style of play shot-making was different. But aggression wise, Ravi was always right up there. His style of batting, his captaincy. The way he thought of aggressive, that skill was unique. He was never one to back down," Jadeja added.

Jadeja also cited Shikhar Dhawan's example, saying that the India opener, who came back strongly after being benched, is mentally tough like other guys who are currently a part of the team.

"Shikhar Dhawan for example. He’s been playing for the last 7-8 years, and now he is benched and watching the new guys play. Despite that, he came and did his job in the first game, which shows how mentally tough he and the guys in this team are. Players looks so content. They are certain what they want and the style in which they want to play," he said.