IND vs ENG | Team India grinds it out in training session ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - Watch

Image Source : @BCCI Virat Kohli at the nets ahead of the 4th Test

The Indian cricket team on Monday sweated it out at the nets ahead of the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India presently lead the four-Test series 2-1 following an emphatic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week.

In the video, captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were seen batting at the nets while Rohit Sharma was seen having a conversation with coach Ravi Shastri and the skipper. Few of the team members also had their fielding drills with KL Rahul donning the gloves.

The team members also had a practice session yesterday where Kohli and Rohit were spotted batting while Axar Patel was seen bowling.

India had lost the opener in Chennai, but bounced back strong to outscore Joe Root-led side at the same venue a week later, inflicting a 317-run defeat.

India then bamboozled the England side in the Pink Ball game, where the spin combination of Axar and R Ashwin bagged 18 wickets between themselves.

With the defeat in the third Test, England are out of contention for the place in the World Test Championship final, but India are yet to book a seat. They need to ensure at least a draw in the final tie to set up a clash against fellow finalist New Zealand at the Lord's in July.