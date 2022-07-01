IND vs ENG: Team England announces T20I & ODI squads, Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET Jos Buttler and Jason Roy in action

England is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is apart from the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test. The hosts have announced their white-ball squads for the upcoming matches.

Jos Buttler will be leading the squads for England. Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson got his maiden England call-up for the three-match T20I series against India.

None of the players who are involved in the ongoing Test match against India at Edgbaston will feature in the T20I series. However, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Test captain Ben Stokes are included in the ODI squad with the first match slated on July 12 at the Oval.

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the ECB to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Here's England Men's ODI squad against India:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

Following is the T20I schedule -

1st T20I, Ageas Bowl: England v India, Thursday 7 July 2022

2nd T20I, Edgbaston: England v India, Saturday 9 July 2022

3rd T20I, Trent Bridge: England v India, Sunday 10 July 2022

Here's England Men's ODI squad against India:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Following is the ODI schedule -

1st ODI, Kia Oval: England v India, Tuesday 12 July 2022

2nd ODI, Lord's: England v India, Thursday 14 July 2022

3rd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford: England v India, Sunday 17 July 2022

(Inputs from PTI)