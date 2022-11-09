Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: 'We will stick to the process' - Rohit Sharma ahead of T20WC semis vs ENG

Ahead of India’s crunch T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England, Rohit Sharma has come out in defense of his team and has urged that the team will stick to the same process they have used in the entire tournament. The Indian team is all set to face England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10) with the winner playing in the final on Sunday. Rohit addressed the media ahead of the clash as Team India gears up for the contest.

"We will stick to the process, let's not get ahead of ourselves." Rohit said while attended the pre-match press conference on Wednesday in Adelaide.

The skipper who was injured on Tuesday in the net practice that he is fit to go and will is fitter than ever.

"I was hit yesterday, but I am fine now. Yes, there was some bruising, but I am absolutely fine,” Rohit said.

SKY is the limit

Rohit was also full of praise for Suryakumar Yadav and said that the Indian team is not entirely dependent on him, underling his importance.

"SKY is not that guy who would carry the baggage from the past. I am not talking about his suitcases! He carries a lot of them. SKY doesn't like to play in the small grounds as he can't see the gaps,” Rohit said on Suryakumar Yadav.

The Indian star has been in brilliant form and is the third-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 225 runs in five matches. He has so far scored three fifties and is also the No.1 batter in the ICC T20I batters’ standings.

India vs England in Adelaide Oval

India will take on England at the Adelaide Oval where the Indian team has a perfect record of two wins in two. Another win for India will see them reach their third T20 World Cup final having previously won the title in 2007 and ending runners-up in 2014.

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 10), with Starsports Network broadcasting the match in India.

