IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Rohit resumes net practice after injury concerns as India prepare for England semis

The Indian Cricket fans can breathe a sigh of relief as skipper Rohit Sharma has resumed training in nets. The Indian skipper who was injured in the nets after a ball hit his forehand was seen back with the bat after taking a brief break from net session. There were fears that Rohit could miss the semifinal clash from the first look, but India TV can exclusively confirm that the Indian skipper is fit and ready to go for the Thursday’s clash against England at the Adelaide Oval.

India TV’s Samip Rajguru on Tuesday confirmed about Rohit’s availability and the injury he sustained was nothing serious. Rohit is fit to go and will take guards against England on Thursday and the fans wont have to worry about him. India TV can also confirm that, Rohit resumed his batting session with no signs of pain and looked fitter than ever for the crunch clash.

What happened in the nets?

Ahead of India’s crunch toe against England on Thursday (November 10), Rohit was hit on his forearm and was seen taking a short break. The footage from India’s warm-up session in Adelaide showed signs of worries while Rohit took a short break in the warm-up. The extent of the injury is still unknown while there was no official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately. Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second.

Rohit left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.

Indian T20 World Cup squad:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik

