IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Why IND vs PAK is on cards if rain plays spoilsport in Adelaide? I Know More

It might not be too long before arch-rivals India and Pakistan get ready to play one another in the final of the T20 World Cup and it is the Adelaide weather that can make it happen. The Indian team is scheduled to play England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10) and will be hoping to make the final on Sunday. However, the India vs Pakistan contest could go ahead even if India don’t play a single ball, but what makes India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final happen?

What is the weather like in Adelaide?

The weather in Adelaide has been shaky as there was rain overnight and India will be hoping that they get the advantage of the group winners' status. India will make it to the final of the T20 World Cup if there is no result in the contest on the scheduled day and the reserve day.

Earlier if matches were hampered by rain, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled to the side batting second to constitute a match – which South Africa realised the hard way against Zimbabwe in Hobart.

What does the rulebook say?

However, as we get to the pointy end of the tournament, the rules are slightly different. There must be a minimum of 10 overs bowled to the side batting second in the semifinals and the final, subject to a result not being achieved earlier.

The international Cricket Council (ICC) rules further state that, if there is no result achieved for the semifinals during the scheduled day and the reserve day, then the team winning the group will advance to the final. According to this rule, India will play in the final with Pakistan which will add a twist to the tail in the arch-rivalry between the two neighbours.

Pakistan already in final

After their comprehensive win in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan have punched their ticket to Melbourne and will feature in the T20 World Cup final. Pakistan beat New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday by seven wickets and fulfilled the half criteria.

So it now remains to be seen whether India make it to the finals of the T20 World Cup or not. The final of the T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday (November 13) at the MCG.

