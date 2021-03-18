IND vs ENG T20 series heading for grand finale, feels Inzamam

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian players.

Pushed to the wall by a visiting England side, India will be aiming to turn things around once again as they look to reduce the 2-1 deficit in the fourth tie of the five-match T20 series being played in Ahmedabad.

The hosts, who won the Test series 3-1 earlier, have been carrying the reputation of being good at making comebacks, especially after how they went about their business in Australia followed by at home soil against England. This surely makes former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul-Haq confident that if India win Thursday's game, fans will be witnessing a mouth-watering grand finale as the decider.

"India have been known to make good comebacks. So India still have the ability to make a strong return from here," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel. "Their batting hasn't exactly clicked yet but they have some very dangerous T20 batsmen so I'm sure the next game will be very interesting to watch. And if India can win the next game, the decider will become an even more mouth-watering fixture."

Speaking of India's loss in the third T20I, Inzamam felt openers let the Men in Blue down while Virat Kohli was a class act to watch.

"The openers pushed India on the backfoot and it was only Virat Kohli who made an effort to score runs. It's a good thing that Virat looked in good touch, in good form. Early on, even he struggled to get going, scoring some 30 runs off 29 balls but from there, the way in which he accelerated was simply brilliant. In 17-18 balls, he scored somewhere between 40 to 45 runs which is a good sing. I think it was the only positive for India in the match," Inzamam said.

He further added that Eoin Morgan's England deserve all the praises for outgunning India in all the departments in the third ODI.

"England outclassed India in all three departments. Buttler's hitting was not out of the ordinary but he still made it a one-sided match. India's 158 is not a par total in T20s. They scored some 85 runs in the first over and had it not been for Kohli's brilliance, this would have been an even more one-sided match," he said.