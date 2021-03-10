IND vs ENG: T Natarajan doubtful for T20I series due to knee, shoulder injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES T Natarajan is facing a race against time to be fit for the upcoming T20I series against England.

After a big win in the Test series which secured India's qualification in the final of the World Test Championship, Virat Kohli's men shift their focus to the shortest format of the game. The T20I series between India and England begins on March 12, but the hosts may have received a big setback before the first match of the five-T20I series.

Team India's fast bowler T Natarajan, who made a stellar debut in the Australia tour last month, might be ruled out of the series with injury.

According to ANI, Natarajan is facing a knee and shoulder injury which could potentially rule him out of the series.

"He is down with a knee and shoulder injury and is in doubt for the T20I series. Will have to take it one day at a time and it is a race against time," the source told ANI.

Natarajan emerged as a potent fast bowler for the Indian team in the limited-overs leg against Australia last year, which marked India's return to international cricket after the COVID-19 break.

He took six wickets in three T20Is in the Australia tour, bowling at an impressive economy rate of only 6.91. In the only ODI he played on the tour, he took two wickets.

Natarajan's claim to fame was his brilliant outing for Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 edition of the tournament. He took 16 wickets in as many matches as the side reached the playoffs stage.

After India faced a heavy injury crisis during the Test series against Australia, Natarajan also made his debut in the longest format of the game during the final Test of the series in Brisbane, taking three wickets as India registered a historic win at the Gabba to seal the four-match series 2-1.