IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav reaches for the sky, opens international journey with first-ball six - WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Suryakumar Yadav hots first-ball six

By sheer luck, Suryakumar Yadav failed to get an opportunity to bat on his international debut last week, and was dropped in the game that followed. But the Mumbai Indians batsman bounced back in style when given the opportunity on Thursday and smashed the first ball of his international career for a six, in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Walking in, in the fourth over after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Suryakumar dispatched the short ball from Jofra Archer off a hook shot over fine leg. Archer angled it down towards the middle and Suryakumar shuffled across and executed the stroke on one foot behind. Among full-member teams, he became the third batsman to open their T20I career with a first-ball six, after Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir against India in 2007 and Mangaliso Mosehle of South Africa against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Here is the video...

Suryakumar replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, alongside whom he had made his international debut in the second T20I, for the fourth T20I. He was sent to bat at No.3 on Thursday, as opposed to No.6 on his international debut.

India lost the toss and were put to bat first. The hosts trail the series by 1-2, having lost the opener and the third game.