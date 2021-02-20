IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan get chance as India announce squad for England T20Is

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been included in India's T20I squad for the five-match T20I series against England, scheduled to start from March 12 at the newly-constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Along with Suryakumar and Ishan, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has also been added to the T20I set-up.

Kishan's selection comes hours after his blistering knock in the Vijay Hazare trophy. The left-hander smashed a blistering 173 off just 94 balls to lead Jharkhand to a massive 324-run victory over Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, Yadav also earned a maiden T20I call-up after an impressive season with Mumbai Indians and consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been in impressive form with the bat, has also been recalled in the limited-overs set-up. Pant has been added to the T20I squad in place of Sanju Samson.

Unfit Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have also been kept out while Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest after the red-ball series. Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Agarwal have also been excluded from the T20I outfit.

Varun Chakravarthy, who was ruled out of the T20I series against Australia, has also been included in the squad. Other notable inclusions include names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel. T Natarajan, who had impressed on his maiden tour of Australia, also retained his place in the T20I squad.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.