Blue, bat and 22 yards... feels like home: Suryakumar Yadav hits the nets to gear up for England T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav has begun with his preparations for the impeding five-match T20I series against England which begins from March 12 onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar, who earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series, shared a picture from his practice session in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and captioned the image writing, "Blue, bat and 22 yards.... feels like home."

Suryakumar has been among the most consistent performers in the format in the IPL tournament, scoring above 400 runs in the last three seasons. In IPL 2020, he scored 480 runs in 16 games at 40, with a strike rate of 145.01, laced with four half-centuries.

BCCI selectors have faced a lot of flak for not considering the Mumbai Indians batsman. He was in fact not considered for the Australia T20I series as well, which happened only a week after the IPL 2020 in the UAE. But the new committee, headed by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, has picked a lot many fresh faces for the five-match series against England as India begin their final preparation for the World T20 scheduled to take place later this year.

“He (Surya) deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly - because all positive run getters in first class cricket expect to get into the Indian team but it is difficult," VVS Laxman said on Star Sports Network.