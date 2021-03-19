IND vs ENG | 'Surreal feeling': Prasidh Krishna reacts after receiving maiden India call-up

Image Source : PRASIDH KRISHNA (@PRASIDH43) Prasidh Krishna

It's like a dream come true, said Prasidh Krishna after earning maiden call-up as the BCCI on Friday announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England. Along with Prasidh, the 18-member India squad also features Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

Prasidh took 14 wickets at an average of 22.21 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to help Karnataka to the semi-finals. The pacer was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the previous IPL edition where he played six matches, scalping four wickets at an economy of 9.37.

"Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country. It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team.Thanks, @BCCI. Can't wait to get started," tweeted Prasidh.

Suryakumar, who made his international debut in the five-match T20I series and scored a match-winning half-century in the fourth T20I, will continue to be a part of India's white-ball set-up.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has also been included in the team. Fellow all-rounder Krunal, who last played for India in a T20I against Bangladesh back in 2019, will also feature in the three-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side, while Rohit Sharma remains his deputy. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also made a return to the squad after a long lay-off with injury.

After the completion of the ongoing five-match T20I series, India and England will lock horns in three ODIs on March 23, 26 to 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.