IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill presents 30-year-old with impact fielder of the series medal

The third ODI of the series between India and England marked the conclusion of England’s white ball tour of India. After a 4-1 drubbing in the T20I series, England hoped for a better outcome in the ODIs. However, Rohit Sharma’s men had a different plan in mind. Team India dominated England across the three ODIs and managed to win all three matches.

Throughout the three ODIs, the Men in Blue put in exceptional performances. From batting to fielding and bowling, team India looked flawless at times, and they will hope to continue this momentum in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

One of the star performers from the series was undoubtedly Shreyas Iyer. Performing consistently with the bat, Iyer managed to put in the hard yards in the field as well and reaped the rewards. After the series win, when fielding coach T Dilip came forward to announce the fielder of the series, he urged vice captain Shubman Gill to take centre stage and present the winner with the medal. In a clip shared by the BCCI across their social media platforms, it was Shreyas Iyer who won the impact fielder of the series medal, beating the likes of Gill and Harshit Rana to take the medal home.

Speaking of his performance with the bat, Iyer was one of the best performers for the Men in Blue. Finishing the ODI series as the second highest run getter, the 30-year-old accumulated 181 runs to his name at an average of 60.33.

His performances in the middle order made sure that the Indian batting attack did not crumble under pressure. Furthermore, with the Champions Trophy 2025 rapidly approaching, Iyer could fix India’s No. 4 problem and could be a dependable option in the tournament. It is worth noting that India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign by taking on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.