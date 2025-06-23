IND vs ENG: Sanjana Ganesan interviews husband Jasprit Bumrah, passes Gavaskar and Pujara's special request Jasprit Bumrah has been India's match-winner with the ball across formats. He was in great form during the Border-Gavaskar series and has carried it on to the first Test match of the five-match series against England. Meanwhile, Sanjana Ganesan passed a special message to Bumrah.

New Delhi:

Broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan passed a special request of Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara as she interviewed her husband, Jasprit Bumrah, during the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds.

Bumrah has been in great form in the Test format, with his ultra-impressive performances in Australia and now to kick off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The pace sensation took a five-wicket haul in the first innings as he carried his strong form.

Bumrah's presence has been of great help for India, and his absence has hurt the team in the longest format. Take, for example, the second innings of the fifth Test match in the Border-Gavaskar series earlier in the year, when India were defending 161 in conditions that were helpful to the seamers.

However, Bumrah missed the second innings due to a back issue, due to the stretched bowling workload in the series. Subsequently, the visitors went on to lose by six wickets as the Aussies won the series 3-1.

Bumrah will be playing three Test matches in the five-match series against England to not overload his body and injure himself, despite his presence being of utmost importance.

Noting his importance, legend Sunil Gavaskar and India batter Pujara passed a special request through Sanjana to urge Bumrah to play all five Tests.

The Broadcaster passed on the message while interviewing him on Day 4 of the Test match. "There is a request that has come from upstairs from Cheteshwar Pujara and Sunil Gavaskar. Don't shoot the messenger, I am just passing the message. 'Jasprit, please play all five Tests, please.'"

Meanwhile, Bumrah gave a cheeky reply. "That is a conversation that we will have on another day," Bumrah replied.