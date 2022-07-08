IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma registers unique record as captain, leaves behind Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action

In the first T20I match against England which was held at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, Team India performed brilliantly and easily defeated England by 50 runs. This victory was a big blow to English captain Josh Butler and his team, who were playing explosive innings.

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma came on the field after missing the Birmingham Test and registered a series of records. He became the first captain in the history of the shortest format of the game to win 13 consecutive matches and registered a world record. He crossed the 1000-run mark and registered another record as he became the fastest Indian captain to score 1000 runs in T20.

He became the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to reach this milestone in T20 International cricket.

Rohit left behind Virat by a distance of just one match. Kohli had scored 1000 runs in 30 innings as a captain, but Hitman surpassed him by achieving the milestone in just 29 innings. Australia's Aaron Finch is at number one on this list, who has 1971 runs in 65 matches. Rohit has become the tenth batsman in the world to complete 1000 runs.

Rohit has played T20 Internationals against six teams so far as captain. He has scored the most runs as captain against New Zealand. Hitman has scored 308 runs in 7 matches against the Kiwis at an average of 51.33.

Batting first after winning the toss, India scored 198/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya scored the highest runs (51) for the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 and Deepak Hooda played a pivotal role adding 33 runs. Chasing the target of 199, the English team was all out for 148 runs in 19.3 overs. Hardik Pandya performed well with the ball as well and took 4 wickets. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep got 2 wickets each.

After this tremendous win, captain Rohit Sharma praised the entire team. He mentioned the performances of Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh among others.