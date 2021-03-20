IND vs ENG | Rohit Sharma pips Martin Guptill in elusive list with 26th T20I half-century

Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scripted another elusive record following his 26th T20I half-century in the fifth and final game of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With his knock of 64 runs off just 34 balls, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, Rohit surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptill to become the second-highest run-getter in T20Is after Virat Kohli. Rohit's tally now stands as 2864 runs in 111 matches, 25 runs ahead of Guptill's record. Kohli, who earlier in the series became the first batsman to amass 3000 runs in T20Is, still stands ahead in the list.

Earlier in the evening, England won the toss in the series decider and opted to field first.

India dropped KL Rahul, replaced him with left-arm pacer T Natarajan and captain Kohli promoted himself as an opener for the eighth time in T20Is. He has however opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL and has three centuries to his name.