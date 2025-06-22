IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant reacts to Sunil Gavaskar's replacement of 'Stupid' remark with 'Superb' in Leeds Rishabh Pant slammed a record-breaking century in the first Test between India and England in Leeds. Pant had received a blasting from Sunil Gavaskar after his dismissal in Melbourne last year. However, Gavaskar was elated after Pant's ton in Leeds.

New Delhi:

Rishabh Pant turned Sunil Gavaskar's 'stupid, stupid, stupid' remark to 'superb, superb, superb' after slamming a scintillating century during the first Test between India and England in Leeds. The wicketkeeper batter Pant hit 134 as he helped India pile up 471 in the first innings.

After slamming his seventh Test ton, Pant shattered MS Dhoni's record for most tons in the format by an Indian wicketkeeper. His century was laced with some audacious strokes as he slammed 12 fours and six sixes.

The wicketkeeper batter got to his century in the style that he loves the most, slamming off-spinner Shoaib Bashir over long on for a six. Following his ton, Pant celebrated his special moment with a somersault on the ground, as he did after hitting a century for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pant's ton made Gavaskar dive in joy. Gavaskar had lambasted the wicketkeeper batter for throwing his wicket in the second innings of the second Test against Australia last year when India were looking for a draw. His wicket had begun a procession as the Indian team went on to lose that game. Gavaskar was fumed over Pant after his wicket and yelled 'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid' in the commentary box.

Meanwhile, the things turned around this time as Pant hit his seventh Test ton and his third in England. Gavaskar was elated this time and cheered 'Superb, Superb, Superb' after Pant's ton.

The wicketkeeper batter has reacted to the former India legend's remarks. The wicketkeeper was interviewed by India batter Cheteshwar Pujara at Leeds and was asked about his emotions. "Feeling toh wohi hai jo aapko hai. (I have the same feelings as you)," He told Pujara.

"It feels really good that I have been able to work on my shortcomings. And convert your setbacks into comebacks. That was always my thought process. I felt that I wasn't up to the mark on a certain aspect but luckily I was able to change it. By working hard, focusing well and adding a layer of discipline to my game. So that's been exciting for me."