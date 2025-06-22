IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni, becomes third Indian wicketkeeper to register major milestone Rishabh Pant joined MS Dhoni in a major wicketkeeping milestone in Test cricket as he continued his stellar run in the first Test against England in Leeds. Pant had slammed a record-breaking century earlier with the bat.

New Delhi:

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant continued his stellar run in the first Test match against England in Leeds. The newly-appointed Test vice-captain, Pant, slammed a scintillating century in the first innings, breaking a major MS Dhoni record. Meanwhile, the young wicketkeeper batter has registered another milestone during the match.

Pant has been busy behind the wickets after his record-breaking day with the bat. He took a couple of catches in the first session on the third day as the visitors scalped two wickets before lunch.

Meanwhile, Pant has registered a major wicketkeeping milestone in Test cricket as he completed 150 catches in the format. Pant has become only the third Indian wicketkeeper to have achieved the milestone, joining MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani on the list.

Indian wicketkeepers with most catches in Tests:

MS Dhoni: 256 catches

Syed Kirmani: 160 catches

Rishabh Pant: 151 catches*

Kiran More: 110 catches

Nayan Mongia: 99 catches

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna