IND vs ENG: Revisiting tons at Edgbaston - Sachin, Virat & Pant, only 3 Indians managed to cross 100 at venue

Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant scored century at Edgbaston

In the ongoing Test match between India and England, Rishabh Pant hammered a century and became the third Indian to score a ton at Edgbaston on Friday.

Before him, only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli scored centuries at the venue in the years 1996 and 2018, respectively.

Let's revisit their tons -

Rishabh Pant:

On the first day of the fifth and final Test between India and England, Ben Stokes and his team played an aggressive game and looked well in control as the Indian batting order kept collapsing. However, Rishabh Pant along with Ravindra Jadeja turned the tables.

India looked in deep trouble when Pant came out as Matty Potts had claimed Virat Kohli's wicket. But unbothered by anything, Pant took the onus on himself and created havoc within the opposition. He smashed 100 off 89 deliveries and went on scoring 146 runs till Joe Root dismissed him.

Virat Kohli:

Back in the year 2018, during the 1st innings of the first Test match between India and England, Virat Kohli scripted history.

Kohli made 149 off 220 with 22 fours and a maximum. But he fell prey to Adil Rashid's short and wide ball that he ended up cutting straight to Stuart Broad.

After the end of his brilliant knock, he successfully dragged his struggling team to a score of 274. The next best scorer from India in that innings was Shikhar Dhawan who scored 26 runs.

Kohli scored a half-century in the second innings. However, England won that Test match by 31 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar:

In the year 1996, Sachin Tendulkar left the England Team clueless and helpless during his knock. After getting out on just 24 runs in the first innings, Tendulkar bounced back in full flow. He hammered 122 off 177 deliveries with nineteen boundaries and a six. Chris Lewis, however, sent him back to the hut.

The next highest scorer from Team India was Sanjay Manjrekar with mere 18 runs. England won that match with eight wickets. But Sachin won hearts by becoming the first Indian to score a ton at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

