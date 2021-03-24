IND vs ENG | Ravi Shastri joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Indian team celebrates 1st ODI win

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVI SHASTRI Indian team after their comprehensive win against England in 1st ODI

Hours after India's comprehensive victory against England in the first ODI of the three-match series, head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday shared a picture from the team's lunch session in Pune.

Shastri also highlighted the morale in the Indian dressing room as he captioned the photo: "The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune."

Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Pandya brothers were also a part of the picture. Pant also shared the team picture with the caption: "The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun."

Following India's 3-1 Test series victory against England, Shastri had revealed that living in bio-bubble have created stronger bonds like never before among players.

"There is no choice, there are restricted team areas, so you can't go out, meet anyone and the same exists now," Shastri had said.

" think the best thing that has happened is talking cricket amongst the team members and they had no choice, so they were forced to do it and that's been a big help. They have gotten to understand each others' background, mental state, where they come from, where they are in life, settled, unsettled."

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and debutants Krunal and Prasidh Krishna played key roles in India's 66-run victory on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium. Opener Shikhar Dhawan had laid the platform for a big total with his 98 off 106 balls. Krunal smashed the fastest ODI fifty on debut while Prasidh registered figures of 4/54 in his maiden international outing.