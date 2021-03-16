IND vs ENG | Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya likely to earn ODI call-up for England series

Image Source : BCCI KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna and Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya are all set to earn an ODI call-up for the impeding series against England, slated to begin later this month. Meanwhile, Vijay Hazare Trophy stars Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal are likely to be ignored despite a stupendous season by the two youngsters.

Accoriung to a report on Cricbuzz, Krishna, who picked 14 wickets in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare season, will hence join the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and Mohammed Siraj in the pace lineup while Jasprit Bumrah, who on Monday tied the knot with Sanjana Ganesan, will miss out on the contest. Krunal too has been among the top performers in the 50-over domestic tournament where he scored two centuries and two fifties.

The report also adds that Shaw and Padikkal, who were the top two run-getters in the tournament with 827 and 737 runs respectively, are both likely to miss out owing. India already have four openers to choose from for the ODI series - KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma - unless there is any injury concern ahead of the series.

There has ben non confirmation over the presence of Ravindra Jadeja for the ODI series although the all-rounder has resumed his practice sessions following his thumb injury.

The ODI series will be played in Pune on March, 23, 26 and 28.