IND vs ENG pitch report: How will the pitch in Cardiff fare for the second ODI of the series?

Cardiff:

The stage is set for the second ODI of the ongoing three-game series between India and England. After a win in the first ODI, the two sides will now meet at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 16th, and both sides will look to put in their best performances.

The two sides met in the first ODI of the series in Birmingham, and after a string of losses in the shortest format of the game, the Indian team managed to register their first win of the tour, outclassing England in Birmingham. It is worth noting that, batting first, England posted a total of 258 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, while the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were unable to put in a good showing, Shubman Gill’s 80-run knock and Washington Sundar scoring 52* runs in 63 deliveries saw India get closer to the target.

Furthermore, Axar Patel added 57* runs to his name as the Men in Blue chased down the target in 45.2 overs and won the game by six wickets, taking the lead in the series. With India holding the advantage in the series, the side will be looking to clinch the series with another win in Cardiff. However, England will aim to improve and level the score as they take on Shubman Gill’s side.

Sophia Gardens pitch report

It is worth noting that the surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one that is pretty balanced. Early bounce and pace for the bowlers make it tough for the batters to settle down on the pitch. Whereas the spinners come into play as the game progresses. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bowl first and limit their opponents to a subpar total in the first innings.

Predicted playing XI:

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

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