IND vs ENG: Our best line of defence will be attack - James Anderson

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER James Anderson in action

According to England's star player James Anderson, his team will be drawing confidence from India's strong comeback in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. Anderson also insisted that the hosts will continue to play aggressively.

At the end of Day 2, England was 84/5 and was trailing by 332 runs. This situation is similar to where the India team found itself on the first day when they were 98/5.

"We're in a similar situation to them, and that gives us the confidence we can do something similar," Anderson said.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja had changed the complexion of the game as the duo shared 222 runs for the sixth wicket to take India to 416 in their first innings.

"We've all got a job to do down the order, we've got to put on some big partnerships and put some pressure back on India.

"I've got a fair feeling our best line of defence will be attack," Anderson said.

"We want to score, we want to move the game forward, and that's what we'll try and do."

"Sometimes it can be easier to bowl to top-order batsmen, I remember a few balls I bowled to Mohammed Siraj today where he tried to hit two out of the ground and then played a perfect back-foot defensive to the next one," he added.

"So, it can be tricky to get into a rhythm against them. You've just got to back yourself that your best ball will get them out eventually," he concluded.

Squads -

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

(Inputs from PTI)