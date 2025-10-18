IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2025: Pitch report of Holkar Stadium, Indore India Women face a must-win clash against unbeaten England on Oct 19 in Indore to stay alive in the Women’s World Cup 2025. The pitch favors batters, with spinners coming into play later. Weather is clear, with no rain threat for the crucial match.

Indore:

India Women are set for a high-stakes encounter against England Women on Sunday, October 19, in Match 20 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. After suffering back-to-back defeats, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is under immense pressure to bounce back. A loss could severely dent their semifinal hopes and leave them dependent on other teams’ results.

England, on the other hand, come into the game unbeaten and sit comfortably in third place on the points table. Despite their solid record, the side has displayed inconsistency with the bat, relying heavily on Nat Sciver-Brunt to anchor their innings. Their struggles in the final overs and vulnerability to spin offer India a few areas to target.

With three wins from four games, England need just one more victory to book their semifinal berth, allowing them to play with less pressure. In contrast, India must win to keep their campaign alive. The hosts have not won a toss yet in the tournament and will be hoping to change that trend in Indore, especially given the pitch conditions.

Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Holkar Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, offering a flat surface ideal for scoring. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play, making it crucial for teams to assess conditions quickly. Chasing is likely to be the preferred option, and anything over 320 runs can be considered a good total.

Weather conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket. On matchday minus 1, rain spoiled India’s optional day in training. Smriti Mandhana, however, practiced batting indoors. After the rain break, England players gathered and had a closed-door practice session before some fielding drills at Holkar.

Overall, the conditions are expected to support the batters. Ahead of the game, veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma noted that it is going to be a high-scoring encounter.