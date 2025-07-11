IND vs ENG: Nitish Reddy replicates Irfan Pathan's 19-year-old feat at Lord's with Crawley's wicket The opening day of the ongoing third Test at Lord's witnessed proper Test cricket with India restricting England to 251/4. Nitish Reddy was the best bowler in terms of wickets for India as he dismissed both England openers and replicated Irfan Pathan's 19-year-old feat in Tests.

London:

Joe Root made the headlines for his unbeaten 99-run knock on the opening day of the third Test against India at Lord's. However, Nitish Reddy was the best bowler for India as he picked up two out of four wickets to fall on the day. Interestingly, both his wickets came in the first over of his spell as he replicated Irfan Pathan's 19-year-old special feat.

Irfan had picked up a hat-trick in the first over of his spell in 2006 against Pakistan, and since then, no other Indian bowler had accounted for two or more wickets in the first over until Nitish Reddy did it Lord', dismissing both England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the space of three deliveries.

Nitish Reddy steps up for India

After losing the toss and bowling first, India needed to pick up early wickets on a slow Lord's pitch. Despite bowling well, the pace trio of Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj couldn't break the opening stand. However, Reddy reaped rewards quickly. He was lucky to get Duckett's wicket, who was strangled down the leg-side, but the medium pacer delivered a superb ball to get rid of Crawley. His disciplined bowling for the rest of the day also allowed India to control the run-scoring.

India look for early wickets on Day 2 with new ball

With England scoring only 251 runs on the opening day for the loss of four wickets, India will be keen on making the most of the second new ball on the second morning. Apart from the pace trio, even Nitish Reddy will be key with the way he is bowling at the moment. He has so far bowled 14 overs and conceded only 46 runs which proves that the all-rounder hasn't allowed the English batters to breakfree at all.

