IND vs ENG: Nitish Kumar Reddy opens up about his post-injury struggle ahead of day 2 India's star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was excellent for his side on day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England. After the day, he came forward and talked about his recent struggles with injury and his comeback.

London:

The Indian team put in a good show on day 1 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Taking on the hosts at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from July 10, the clash between the two teams began with England coming in to bat first.

The side got off to a shaky start to the first innings after openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett departed on scores of 18 and 23 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Ollie Pope departed on a score of 44 runs as well. With Joe Root and Ben Stokes standing strong on the crease ahead of day 2, it was India’s Nitish Reddy who stole the show for India on day 1.

Bowling consistently on good lines, Reddy ended the day as the side’s highest wicket-taker, dismissing both England openers. However, it has not been easy going for him. Sustaining a side strain in January 2025, Reddy made his return in the IPL 2025. With a good showing against England on day 1, the star all-rounder came forward and talked about his struggle with injuries recently.

““Yeah, to be honest, after the injury it's been a bit tough for me to get into my rhythm. Obviously, I got a side strain, and it’s been hurting me after the injury as well. At the end of the IPL season, I got straight into bowling in matches, and I felt great,” Root said in the post-day press conference.

Reddy talked about India’s bowling strategy

Furthermore, the 22-year-old also talked about how team India has been approaching the bowling and adjusting to the English conditions. He talked about the importance of Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup as well.

“So it's just a simple plan for us. Bumrah bhai leads the bowling unit, and he just tells us to be patient and do the good work as much as we can. So that's exactly what we did today. Yeah, obviously we were expecting a bit more wickets, but yeah, we're happy with the way we bowled today,” Reddy said.