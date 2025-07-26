IND vs ENG: Morne Morkel provides crucial injury update on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj ahead of day 4 Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel took centre stage and provide an update on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after the two pacers suffered niggles on day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England.

MANCHESTER:

Team India is all set to continue the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The two sides will lock horns on day 4 of the clash on July 26, and it is worth noting that Team India is in a perplexing situation in the game ahead of day 4.

By the end of day 3, England had scored 544 runs, having lost seven wickets in the process. With India struggling, the side had even more things to worry about as senior pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah sustained niggles.

Bumrah walked off the field in the second session of day 3, and Siraj was seen hobbling as well. With the fans worried, India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, took centre stage and provided the update on the two players’ situation.

"Unfortunately, when we took the second new ball, Booms [Bumrah] rolled his ankle going down the stairs. And then, Siraj also rolled his foot in one of the foot holes. But, they seem to be okay,” Morkel said in the press conference after day 3.

"We were much better today with the ball. Yesterday was probably a tough day for us in the office. We missed our lines, which put us slightly on the back foot. But, I thought the way the boys responded this morning, especially Siraj and Booms [Bumrah], was good to see. From there, we tried our best with trying to create opportunities. The wicket looked like it played better than the first two days,” he added.

Morkel asked for more from his bowlers

Furthermore, the bowling coach also talked about how he needs the Indian bowlers to work even harder in the clash and get that extra out of the wicket in play in Manchester.

"That's something that we are trying to get our heads around. On this surface, where it gets a little bit flatter, you need that little bit of energy behind that ball. And I think that's definintely one of the factors for us in our bowling innings - just getting that little extra zip off the wicket," Morkel said.

Also Read: