IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj confirms India fast bowler's place in playing XI for Manchester Test

India are 1-2 behind in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. They are in a must-win situation and will have to win the upcoming Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay alive in the series. The match will commence on July 23 and two days before, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will play in Manchester.

This is a massive boost for the visitors as Bumrah's absence would've affected their bowling attack a lot. It was decided even before the series began that the premier India fast bowler would play only three out of five Test matches to manage his workload. Accordingly, Bumrah played the series opener before missing the second and then again turned up at Lord's.

Hence, there were murmurs that he would miss the fourth Test to have enough rest before the fifth Test at The Oval in London. However, when Siraj was asked about the same in the press conference, he said, "Boom (Bumrah) will play as far as I know."

Siraj reacts to heartbreak at Lord's

Mohammed Siraj also reacted to India's heartbreaking loss by 22 runs at Lord's. It was his dismissal of Shoaib Bashir that took England 2-1 ahead in the series. Siraj fought hard alongside Ravindra Jadeja on the final day to keep England at bay in the 193-run chase. But it was an unlucky dismissal as the ball spun back to hit the stumps after he defended the red cherry.

"I am very emotional. It could have been 2-1. Jaddu bhai fought so hard but then I told myself the series isn't over & I will work on my batting. We've been working hard on our batting since the Australia tour, losing by 22 runs was heartbreaking," Siraj said in the press conference.

