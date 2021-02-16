IND vs ENG | Moeen Ali to return home as England announce squad for pink-ball Test

Image Source : BCCI Joe Root and Virat Kohli

England have announced a 17-member squad for the third Test against India, scheduled to start at the newly-constructed Sardar Patel Stadium in from February 24.

While Moeen Ali will be heading back to England for a break, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood are join the squad after being rested for the first two Tests.

After a comprehensive win in the series opener, the England side suffered a 317-run defeat in the second Test as India levelled the four-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 in 54.2 overs in the second session on the fourth day.

Veteran off-spinner and home-boy Ravi Ashwin was the hero of India's win as he scored a century and captured eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

England skipper Joe Root also admitted being 'outplayed' by India in all three departments. He, however, hoped for the best in Ahmedabad where both the teams will endure different conditions. The third Test of the series is slated to be a Day-Night affair at the Sardar Patel Stadium and the fourth Test will also be played at this venue.

"There are definitely things we can take from this week and it is just important that we stay level as a team. We performed last week and we have got to learn quickly. There are a lot of players who haven't played much cricket in this region and we have to learn quickly, which is something we have done well over the last few years. Ahmedabad will be very different, we have played only two pink-ball games. It looks like a fantastic venue, really looking forward to that," said Root.

England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.