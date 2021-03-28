IND vs ENG | Moeen Ali joins Adil Rashid in elusive list after dismissing Virat Kohli in 3rd ODI

Image Source : GETTY Mooen Ali of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli of India with team mate Jonny Bairstow during the 3rd One Day International match between India and England at MCA Stadium on March 28

England spinner Moeen Ali on Sunday joined his teammate Adil Rashid in a unique and elusive list after dismissing Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Moeen joined Rashid to become the only spinners to have dismissed Kohli the most number of times in international cricket - nine times. Rashid achieved the feat in the second ODI dismissing Kohli for 66 while Moeen joined him two days later after dismissing the Indian skipper for 7.

Both only stand behind New Zealand pacer Tim Southee who has dismissed Kohli the most numbers of times in international cricket - 10 times.

In ODIs, Moeen has gotten the better of the 31-year-old as many times as Rashid - only three times. In Tests, Moeen leads with five dismissals as against four of Rashid. The remaining have come in the T20I format where Rashid leads.

With the dismissal, Kohli's stretch of century drought across formats further extends, having reached the triple-figure mark last in November 2019 against Bangladesh in the Pink-Ball Test.

England won the toss once again and opted to bowl first. The openers added a century partnership before the two spinners reduced the hosts to 157 for 4 in 24.2 overs