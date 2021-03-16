IND vs ENG | Michael Vaughan makes peculiar World T20 prediction after England's win in 3rd T20I vs India

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan

More than England's dominating eight-wicket win on Tuesday in the third T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former England captain Michael Vaughan inferred from the first three games of the series that the winner of the toss will take home the World T20 trophy which is slated to be held in India come October.

"So it looks like the T20 World Cup in India could be won by the best Tosser !!!! #INDvENG," he tweeted.

So far in the series, England won the toss in the first and the third game and won the match both by an identical and emphatic margin of eight wickets respectively. India won the toss in the second game and grabbed victory by seven wickets.

Since 2018, 31 T20I matches have been played in India of 12 have been won by teams batting first and 17 by the chasing team. India themselves have lost seven of their last 10 home games batting first. The last time a team batting first won in India was in March 2020 when Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 21 runs. And the last time Team India achieved the same was in September 2019 against South Africa.

The win-loss ratio of 0.705 by teams batting first in India is the sixth-best among host countries (who are full-member nations and have at least hosted 10 T20Is).

India will next face England fr the fourth T20I on Thursday at the same venue.