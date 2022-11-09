Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team india

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online

India are set to lock horns with England in the second semifinal clash of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. In the points table, while Englad ended on the second position of the Group 1, India finished as the table toppers of the Group 2.

In the first semifinal match between Pakistan and New Zealand. Pakistan defeated the kiwis by sevem wickets and sealed the spot for the final. Both India and England will eye another seat of the final clash on November 13.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the India vs England match be played?

The match will be played on 10th November, Thursday.

What is the venue for the India vs England match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

At what time will the India vs England start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs England match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

