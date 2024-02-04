Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs England.

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India look to bat England out of Vizag Test

India lead England by 171 runs and would look to score as many as possible on day three of the ongoing 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. India captain Rohit Sharma had missed out on a big score in the first innings but has the opportunity to get a huge individual score on day three.

The hosts aim to post a mammoth target on the scoreboard to make sure that the visitors stand no chance of chasing it down. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit will lead India's charge on day three as they remained unbeaten at the close of play on day two.

