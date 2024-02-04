IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India look to bat England out of Vizag Test

Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
Rohit Sharma (13* off 13 deliveries) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15* off 17 balls) will resume the proceedings for India with bats in hand when play resumes on day 3 in Visakhapatnam.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2024 6:39 IST
India vs England.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs England.

India lead England by 171 runs and would look to score as many as possible on day three of the ongoing 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. India captain Rohit Sharma had missed out on a big score in the first innings but has the opportunity to get a huge individual score on day three. 

The hosts aim to post a mammoth target on the scoreboard to make sure that the visitors stand no chance of chasing it down. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit will lead India's charge on day three as they remained unbeaten at the close of play on day two.

Match scorecard

